Geek Daily Deals May 3 2021: Kingston 240GB Solid State Drive for Just $30 Today!

Fast storage is on sale with this 240 GB Kingston SSD for $30 Today! Or 960GB for just $100! Even 1.9TB for $200!

Kingston 240GB A400 SATA 3 2.5″ Internal SSD SA400S37/240G – HDD Replacement:

Brand Kingston
Form Factor 2.5-inch
Digital Storage Capacity 240 GB
Hardware Interface SATA 3.0 Gb/s
Read Speed 500 Megabytes Per Second
Write Speed 450 megabits_per_second
Compatible Devices Backwards compatibility to SATA Rev. 2.0 (3Gb/s)
Cache Size 2

