‘Star Trek Discovery’ Season 4 Teaser Celebrates Infinite Diversity in Infinite Combinations

The last three seasons have seen Sonequa Martin-Green’s character, Michael Burnham, grow into the rightful captain of Discovery. No season is ever alike (mild, season summary-level spoilers ahead).

The first season found Michael battling against the captain, played by Jason Isaacs, who turned out to not be what he seemed, nor in the right universe.

The next season, Discovery was searching for the mysterious “Red Angel,” and in the process brought aboard Michael’s “brother,” Spock. It also featured Captain Christopher Pike, played by Anson Mount, who got the chance to portray Pike in a way we all hoped he would be since we first were introduced to him in “The Menagerie” in Star Trek (the original series).

The third season took us 900 years into their future, where the Discovery had to solve the mystery of “The Burn” that almost completely destroyed the United Federation of Planets.

Each season has had its own uniquely-Trekkie story arc, full of complex, engaging characters. Following the concept of IDIC, each character has represented diversity in a way that no Star Trek series has ever explored before.

In an article with Inverse.com, Michelle Paradise, Discovery show-runner explained:

“Representation matters,” Paradise says. “It matters to see a version of yourself on screen. It matters there are non-binary and transgender characters. It matters that there is a Black woman in the captain’s chair. It matters that there is a gay couple on our show. We will continue to do that for the show, and the world we live in, but also, to honor the Star Trek legacy. And to be super clear, we will pay that moment off in Season 4. Gray will be seen. That promise will be paid off.”

Star Trek, when at its best, reflects the hopes and concerns of the current era. Michael narrates in the beginning of the teaser that even when things are at their scariest, we can overcome anything working together; our diversity is our greatest strength. Those words resonate right now as loudly as they did when Star Trek began, over 50 years ago.

Season 4 premieres sometime in 2021.

Robin Musetti-Denmead helped with this post.

