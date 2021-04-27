Review – Teen Titans Academy #2: Betrayal in the Tower

Teen Titans Academy #2 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Rafa Sandoval, Penciller; Jordi Tarragona, Inker; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: This new take on the Titans franchise has some elements going for it, but it continues to be roughly five books stuffed into twenty pages and shook thoroughly. The addition of Alinta, aka Bolt—a new speedster last seen in the Future State Suicide Squad—is probably the best part of the issue. She’s more disability and diversity representation in DC’s lineup, being both an indigenous Australian and a double-amputee who uses high-tech blade-legs for running. She’s also apparently in hock to some mysterious villain, and may have been placed in the school as a mole. But unlike Terra and other past Titans moles, she seems to have some doubts and is trying to back out. As we all know, things involving the Suicide Squad are rarely totally voluntary. But she’s an intriguing character and the one “new kid” so far who has really grabbed my attention—too many of the others are blank slates.

The rest of the issue has a LOT going on. Matt Price, the mysterious powerhouse kid with missing memories, seems to be one of the focal points of the series but hasn’t really developed a personality beyond “sullen.” Other kids get up to some standard school shenanigans, but this seems to be in the background. Personal complications between Nightwing, Starfire, and Barbara Gordon (in his own title) are an unwelcome flashback to Dick’s womanizer period. Then there’s Red X, who appears in a dramatic scene and disappears mostly to unnerve Dick and tease the central mystery of the series. The highlight last issue, the other Titans especially Cyborg and Beast Boy, are mostly relegated to group shots this issue. Overall, it’s not a bad issue and it’s certainly above the quality level of the last TT run, but I’m still not sure exactly what kind of book this wants to be.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

