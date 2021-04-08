GeekDad Daily Deal: Pop Fidget Anti-Stress Pads – 2-Pack

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship

Need something to occupy your hands while important things are happening? Well, put down that cell phone and grab today’s Daily Deal, the Pop Fidget Anti-Stress Pads – 2-Pack. Made from durable silicone, these fun popping doohickeys give your hands the sensory stimulation they crave. They’re safe for anyone three years and older and come in a variety of colors and shapes. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

GeekDad always tries to bring you interesting products focused on our readers’ interests, but as these deals are delivered from a third-party service, we cannot vouch for the quality of each product. Please do your own research before making any purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Game Pad With 400 Games and 2nd Player Controller

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 011519 usb wall plugs

Geek Daily Deals Jan. 15, 2019: Four-Pack of USB Wall Plugs for $11

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 040218 sony speaker rainbow kite robot vacuum

Geek Daily Deals Apr. 2, 2018: Sony Bluetooth Speakers, Dragon Kites, and Robot Vacuums, Oh My!

Ken Denmead