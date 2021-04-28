ELEGOO Is Debuting Three New Machines, and You Can Win Them!

People know ELEGOO as the makers of quality consumer-level 3D printers and robotic STEM kits. I’ve reviewed a couple of their 3D printers here at GeekDad: the Neptune 2 FDM printer, and their Mars Pro MSLA printer.

ELEGOO is about to introduce three new machines to the market, and they want to invite friends and fans to win them.

Starting today, Wednesday 4/27, ELEGOO will post the silhouette of the first of the three machines on their social media channels, and you can leave a comment to try to guess the name of the machine. They’ll follow with the silhouettes of the other two machines. Winners will be announced on April 30th.

Here are the social media pages where you can find the posts:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ElegooOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Elegoo_Official

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/elegoo/

Good luck all!

