Review – Wonder Woman #770: The Forever War

Wonder Woman #770 – Becky Cloonan/Michael W. Conrad, Jordie Bellaire, Writers; Travis Moore, Paulina Ganucheau, Artists; Tamra Bonvillain, Kendall Goode, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Of all the books in Infinite Frontier, no title is getting a bigger status quo change than Wonder Woman. After she seemingly sacrificed her life in Death Metal, Diana went through a strange visit with the Quintessence where she finally allowed herself to move on—and now she wakes up in a most unexpected place. That would be Asgard, home of the Norse Gods—a very different clan than she’s used to. She wakes up in the middle of an epic battle, joined by the sword-wielding Siegfried, and finds that this battle works in a very different way. She and her fellow warriors fall in battle, then wake up in the great hall of Valhalla, toast the day’s battle, and are resurrected to do it all again.

Clearly, the most shocking thing here is that DC is using the Norse Gods. It’s easy to tell that Cloonan and Conrad are well-versed in the original mythology and are using more authentic versions—including a hulking red-haired Thor. But when Diana encounters the strange horned squirrel Ratatosk, she quickly discovers that she might have more of a purpose here than she thought. This is a strange, haunting issue that leaves us just as confused as Diana is at first, but quickly starts unwrapping a fascinating mystery. While Diana has been separated from the DCU, she winds up in the unique situation of continuing her adventures after death—and this first issue is setting up a fascinating run.

While the Nubia feature will be the main backup, the first two issues of this run have an all-ages story by Jordie Bellaire and Paulina Ganucheau. Focusing on a young Diana as she chafes against the strict rules of Themyscira. It’s Diana’s birthday and she’s looking to push her limits—including climbing to the highest point in Themyscira. This is a fun, old-school story that features the return of a cult-favorite Wonder Woman character, and has some great cartoony art that reminds me a lot of the recent Diana: Princess of the Amazons graphic novel. The cliffhanger sets up an interesting new challenge for Diana, but the story has a fun slice-of-life vibe that makes it a good companion to Diana’s new mission.

