Review- ′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 17: The Tengu War, Part II′

Usagi Yojimbo #17 continues the tale of this mighty battle between the Guhin Tengu and their “superiors”. When we last saw them, they were figthing for their lives. When all seems to be lost to Sojobo and Usagi, the Dai tengu approach and save them from a very fierce attack.

However, one Guhin has managed to escape, and very probably he will run towards his friends and bring all of them to face the Dai tengu, on a last bid that might prove deadly for them.

Usagi naturally wants to help, but Sojobo′s wife thinks a mortal man as less than vermin, so she challenges him to fight a Karasu tengu by the name of Buichi.

In order to team up with these yokai, the battle must be to the death, proving thatn Usagi is worthy to join their ranks. How can Usagi defeat a creature said to be the greatest sword master in all the country?

By being the best sword master in all the world, of course, with a technique unique to him, learnt from his former master, Sojobo himself…

Once the duel is over, the Dai tengu must continue their plan to face the Guhin, and for that, they will need all the spare soldiers they can get. This story is a bith lenghtier than usual, and includes marvelous sword figthing scenes as well.

′Usagi Yojimbo Issue # 17: The Tengu War, Part II′ is on sale since March, 2021

