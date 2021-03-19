Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 19, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 19, 2021.

Gaming News

GeekDad Reviews

What we’ve reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed Ghost Writer and Under Falling Skies.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Under Falling Skies, Floriferous, Brew, Codenames, Emperor’s New Clothes, Harsh Shadows, Ghost Writer, Long Shot: The Dice Game, GRBLD, Res Arcana, and Roll for the Galaxy.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm.

Michael Pistiolas played Can’t Stop, Dice Throne, and Marvel Champions.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



