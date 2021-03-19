Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending March 19, 2021

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending March 19, 2021.
Gaming News
- At the GAMA virtual trade show this week, Asmodee announced that they had entered into agreements to be the US distributor for Tabletop Tycoon, Thundergryph Games, and Fantasia Games. They have also outright acquired Plan B Games, the publisher of Azul.
- Gen Con has pushed the convention back to mid-September, but they are moving forward with plans to have an in-person event. Now scheduled for September 16-19, the Indianapolis convention will have limited attendance, and depending on local ordinances, may require proof of vaccination, masks, and social distancing. Those who purchased tickets for 2020 and rolled them over will have priority on purchasing tickets this year. In addition, they are going to still host a virtual event the same weekend, as well as working with local game stores to have smaller local events around the country. We here at GeekDad are discussing our options as to whether or how we will attend.
- Scott Pilgrim Miniatures the World will be released by Renegade on April 7 following last year’s successful Kickstarter campaign. Both the game and a separate Scott Pilgrim Collector’s Edition Figure Set are available for pre-order now.
- Z-Man has announced that they are discontinuing their “Euro Classics” line of games, which included Reiner Knizia’s Tigris & Euphrates, Samurai, Ra, Through the Desert, and Taj Mahal. The company will not reprint their editions of any of these games and have returned the rights to them to Knizia. They are also ending their development of a new edition of Wolfgang Kramer’s Princes of Florence, which had been scheduled as the next game in the line, and have likewise returned the rights to the game to Kramer. If you are curious as to why you can read Z-Man Head of Studio Steve Kimball’s blog post. My searches online show that, currently, only Taj Mahal is actually available online on anything other than eBay. The 2009 edition of Through the Desert from Fantasy Flight is our featured image this week.
- Lucky Duck Games announced a partnership with GameTrayz to help bring their fantastic game organizers to a wider market. The game company also announced a new brand, Lucky Duck Kids, which will focus, obviously, on games for younger audiences. According to the press release, “one of the two new games will feature our ‘Scan & Play’ system, similar to the one seen in Chronicles of Crime, but will be set in a magical fantasy world that is perfect for parents to share with their children.”
- Those fans anxiously awaiting Masters of the Universe: The Board Game can read an update on CMON’s Board Game Designer Diary.
- Brotherwise Games will be publishing a game based on The Dragon Prince, the Netflix animated series.
- Fantasy Flight announced a delay in releasing Keyforge: Dark Tidings, due to “unprecedented worldwide shipping congestion.” The sets will have a staggered release as they become available, but it might be mid-April for some. The company also announced Keyforge Adventures, two free-to-play adventures that bring cooperative play to the game.
- If you live in Europe, Africa, or the Middle East, you can now purchase Star Wars: Talisman from The Op. Due to the complicated licensing with anything Star Wars, they cannot, as of yet, release the game in the Americas, but if you live in a region where it’s available and have been searching for a gift for your Star Wars fan friends on this side of the pond, you need search no further.
- Steamforged Games has teased the upcoming release of Sonic: The Card Game, but other than the name and logo, they provided no additional details.
- Also light on details is the tease from Corvus Belli that they are developing a battle royale iteration of Infitiy.
- According to PC Game, a man who purchased and then accidentally opened a rare sealed Beta booster pack from Magic: The Gathering discovered that it contained one of the rarest and most valuable cards from the game: a Black Lotus. Long banned from gameplay, a mint Beta Black Lotus could be worth as much as $60,000, but even a card in bad shape could bring in over $5000.
GeekDad Reviews
What we’ve reviewed this week:
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Ghost Writer and Under Falling Skies.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Under Falling Skies, Floriferous, Brew, Codenames, Emperor’s New Clothes, Harsh Shadows, Ghost Writer, Long Shot: The Dice Game, GRBLD, Res Arcana, and Roll for the Galaxy.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm.
- Michael Pistiolas played Can’t Stop, Dice Throne, and Marvel Champions.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons: Ghosts of Saltmarsh.