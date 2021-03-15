Putting On A Show With Beth Jean; New Fuzzy Lemons Songs

Children’s performer Beth Jean’s song, “Waddlin’ We Go (The Penguin Song),” recently won the Grand Prize in the Children’s Category for Session II of the 2020 John Lennon Songwriting Contest. The song appears on Beth Jean’s upcoming second album, Let’s Put On A Show, slated for release on April 9.

A midwestern family favorite, Beth Jean’s videos are featured on the Emmy-winning Wisconsin-based PBS children’s show The Friday Zone. Let’s Put On A Show is a concept album and Beth Jean has released the video for the title track as a teaser. The video harkens back to 1930s and 1940s musicals, where a midwestern gal dreams of stardom whilst singing with her cow, moves to the big city (Manhattan), successfully auditions for a famous producer (also played by Beth Jean), and performs with a chorus of dancing flamingos (what better way to remain socially distanced from other people?).

Watch the video for “Let’s Put On A Show” here:

The Fuzzy Lemons are everywhere, if you believe their website. The pride of New Jersey have released two new songs to get kids up and moving (and keep parents patient and sane). “T-V-O-F-F” is the rocking refrain that all adults – pandemic or not – find themselves shouting to get kids on their feet and engaged in physical activity. “Breakfast” features ukulele (and spoons and kazoo) and reminds everyone about the importance of recharging your body:

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

It gives you lots of energy to run and jump and play

Have some bacon and eggs or ham on toast

Early in the morning when you need it the most

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day

You can grab the songs at the Fuzzy Lemons’ website, Apple Music, Spotify, or Pandora.

Here is a pre-pandemic performance of the band singing “No More Monkeys”:

