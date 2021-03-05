GeekDad Daily Deal: Sensibo Pure

With everything getting smarter, why not your air purifier? Today’s Daily Deal, Sensibo Pure, is connectible to Google Assistant, Siri, or Alexa to monitor indoor air quality and clean your air day and night. It has three layers of filtration to lock in dust, viruses, pollen, smoke, VOCs, and bacteria. Now isn’t that a breath of fresh air? Check out more details by clicking the link above.

