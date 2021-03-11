GeekDad Daily Deal: 16-Bit MD 55-Game Video Console

You’re only a kid once, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy kids’ stuff when you’re an adult. Today’s Daily Deal, the 16-Bit MD 55-Game Video Console, is a quick trip back to the land of nostalgia. This plug-and-play gaming console has 55 16-bit games built in to encourage your younger self to come out and play. It comes with two controllers, a power plug, and an RCA cable. And it’s compatible with some of those dusty cartridges that haven’t seen the light of day in ages; they might want to come out and play, too, you know. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

