Geek Daily Deals March 8 2021: TP-Link Outdoor Smart Plug for $20 Today!

Ken Denmead

Turn your very dangerous gazebo lights on and off with a simple voice command with the TP-Link Outdoor Smart Plug for $20 today!

Kasa Smart KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets, Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Control, Sunset & Sunrise Offset:

  • Double the outlets control 2 outdoor devices from anywhere together or individually, with one smart plug; Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances
  • Weather resistant and IP64 rated, long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet
  • Control from anywhere with your smartphone with device grouping
  • Voice control with Google or Alexa

