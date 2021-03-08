Geek Daily Deals March 8 2021: TP-Link Outdoor Smart Plug for $20 Today!

Turn your very dangerous gazebo lights on and off with a simple voice command with the TP-Link Outdoor Smart Plug for $20 today!



GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Kasa Smart KP400 Outdoor Smart Plug by TP-Link, Smart Home Wi-Fi Outlet with 2 Sockets, Works with Alexa & Google Home, No Hub Required, Remote Control, Sunset & Sunrise Offset:

Double the outlets control 2 outdoor devices from anywhere together or individually, with one smart plug; Ideal for landscape lighting, swimming pool pumps, holiday lights, or other appliances

Weather resistant and IP64 rated, long Wi-Fi range up to 300 feet

Control from anywhere with your smartphone with device grouping

Voice control with Google or Alexa

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



