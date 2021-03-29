Geek Daily Deals March 29 2021: Big Sale on SD Memory Cards – 1TB As Low As $140!

Save up to 23% on all sizes of SD memory cards, including high data-transfer cards up to 1TB!



GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Up to 23% off SD memory cards and USB memory sticks:

SAMSUNG EVO Select 512GB

SanDisk 512GB microSDXC-Card, Licensed for Nintendo-Switch

SanDisk 256GB Extreme PRO SDXC UHS-I Card

SanDisk 1TB Extreme MicroSDXC UHS-I Memory Card

Lexar Professional 633x 256GB SDXC UHS-I Card

And many more!



[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



