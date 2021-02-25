Review— ′Bug Lab for Kids′- Beetles, Butterflies, Spiders, Arthropods!

This book by John W. Guyton has at its core a deep respect for what kids age 10 and up can do. I think it is the best book of its kind I′ve seen in a while, and here are 5 reasons why:

1. It defies limitations

By anticipating the major drawbacks of dealing with bugs. Guyton tells you exactly how to avoid them: be it stings, ticks, bites, or venom, he has a very comprehensive list of things you can do, like duck-taping your boots to your pants and wearing long sleeves, and includes a very interesting sting pain index which explores the fascinating world of stingy bites. He also has prescriptions for severe allergies, of course.

2. It introduces you to the fascinating world of insects

Which comprise more than 90 percent of all animals on earth, including beetles, spiders, centipedes, butterflies, bees, ants, and many others. The-40 plus activities designed here are researched for entertainment, so your kids can find, interact with, and collect arthropods safely.

3. It expects you to use the scientific method

By using measuring instruments, learning how to make an insect net, producing your own collecting jars, starting a field notebook, making pitfall traps, and more.

4. It will build up your kid′s confidence

By expecting your kid to be able to use real tools, from twisting cables, to hammering nails, to using rubbing alcohol to kill your insects, and other adventurous choices which are at the core of healthy development, you can learn to keep live insects as well!

5. It will introduce you to the most common insect orders

And they are a beauty in, and of, themselves: Coleoptera (beetles), Diptera (flies and mosquitos), Odonata (dragonflies and damselflies), to cite a few.

John W. Guyton, EdD, is an associate professor and an extension entomologist at Mississippi State University. He is also the director of Arthropod Adventures, the oldest bug and plant camp in the world, the Mississippi State University Arthropod Zoo, Mississippi′s BugFest, and Mississippi State University’s 4-H Entomology program. Guyton is also the Immediate Past Chair for the Education & Outreach Committee of the Entomological Society of America. He lives in Starkville, Mississippi.

′Bug Lab for Kids-Family-Friendly Activities for Exploring the Amazing World of Beetles, Butterflies, Spiders, and Other Arthropods′ is on sale since June 12, 2018.

Genre: Non Fiction- Activities

Sale Date: June 12, 2018

Price: $22.99 / £14.99

Format: Paperback / softback, 144 Pages

ISBN: 9781631593543

Publisher: Quarry books

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



