Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending February 19, 2021

Gaming News

Fantasy Flight’s Legend of the Five Rings is coming to an end. The company will release one final “premium expansion”–Under Fu Leng’s Shadow–before killing off the game. In their announcement, the company doesn’t provide an exact reason for the decision, but the game’s underperfomance in the marketplace is strongly implied. Organized play events for the game will also cease. However, the post does state that Fantasy Flight is not abandoning the license, and will be producing new games set in the same world moving forward.

In more positive news from Fantasy Flight, they are releasing new squadron packs for Star Wars: X-Wing. The new packs each include three ships, and all are based on ships and characters from Star Wars Rebels. Rebel faction players can use the ships in Phoenix Squardron to face off against ships from the Imperial Skystrike Academy, while the Scum and Villainy faction adds ships used by Kanan Jarrus before he joined the crew of Ghost.

Pandasaurus Games is taking pre-orders on The Game: Face to Face, a two-player version of the classic game, The Game. The new version of the game (or The Game? This is confusing) will be on shelves April 28.

Renegade has announced Subastral, a new game from designers Matt Riddle and Ben Pinchback that has players collecting cards from eight biomes. It’s available for pre-order now and due out in the summer.

While this year’s in-person convention schedule remains very much in doubt, the virtual cons are still going strong. PaizoCon will be back Memorial Day weekend (May 28-31) with four days of events. Badges for the con cost $25 and go on sale this weekend.

Modiphius is making the games based on Fallout available via Humble Bundle, with some tiers including STL files for printing miniatures from the games at home.

Asmodee likewise has a cool offer on Humble Bundle: up to $141 worth of digital versions of their games unlocked starting at only $1.

D&D players will soon have access to Candlekeep Mysteries, a book containing seventeen stand-alone adventures for players levels 1-16. The book will be available at game stores and book sellers in mid-March.

GeekDad Reviews

What we’ve reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed Block and Key.

Sophie Brown reviewed Bandida, a standalone sequel to Bandido.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Under Falling Skies, Adventure Games: The Volcanic Island, GRBLD, Pandemic Legacy: Season 0, Valeria: Card Kingdoms – Darksworn, and Tiny Epic Dungeons.

Robin Brooks played Marvel Champions, A Game of Cat and Mouth, Warhammer Underworlds: Direchasm, Go Nuts of Donuts, and Blobby’s Pizza.

Michael Pistiolas played The Incredibles Save the Day Game (our featured image this week), Snappy Shark, Hanabi, Res Arcana, Race for the Treasure, The Great Cheese Chase, Marvel Champions, and Downforce.

Simon Yule played Waterdeep Dragon Heist, Ticket to Ride, and Warhammer Warcry.

