DC This Week – Black Label Double Feature

Far Sector #10 – NK Jesimin, Writer; Jamal Campbell, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As NK Jesimin and Jamal Campbell’s Green Lantern epic enters its last act—and Jo Mullein starts her journey towards becoming a DCU mainstay—this newest issue delivers one of the strongest of the run. Starting with a flash forward to Jo in police custody, it flashes back to a brutal bust of one of the greatest injustices of the City Enduring. This plot twist combines modern-day slavery and trafficking with a clever nod to social media culture, and it’s not hard to see why Jo gets outraged enough to break protocol. What plays out from there is a compelling game of detective cat and mouse, with a takedown of a major threat—followed by another shocking plot twist. The cliffhanger has shades of things we’ve seen in recent years here in America—voter suppression, attempted coups—but with a fascinating sci-fi twist that promises a genuinely epic final act and some brilliant visuals.

The Dreaming: Waking Hours #7 – G. Willow Wilson, Writer; Javier Rodriguez, Artist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: As the interlude between arcs ends, G. Willow Wilson gives us one of the strongest issues of the series with this focus on Heather After. The transgender sorceress found herself cursed last issue after a sneak attack by the evil fae Puck, and is now trapped and slowly bleeding to death in a hospital overseen by a transphobic head nurse. That leads to her fortifying her room with charms as some of the other players—especially Ruin and Matthew the Raven—try to protect her from the outside. The addition of a major new player in the Fae power structure this issue hints at what’s to come in the second arc and the visuals by Javier Rodriguez are amazing—especially when we see what a nurse with True Sight makes of two of our players. But giving a focus to Heather in a more intimate story is a great move, given what a large scale the next arc is likely to play on. This two-part arc is one of the few stories that perfectly captures the vibe of Gaiman’s world.

