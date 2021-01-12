Review – Future State: Teen Titans #1 – X Marks the Spot

Future State: Teen Titans #1 – Tim Sheridan, Writer; Rafa Sandoval, Penciller; Jordi Tarragona, Inker; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 6/10

Ray: The Teen Titans have been stuck in a loop for roughly fifteen years now—constant creative team shifts, constant disasters dividing the team and killing off characters, and a sense of tension that doesn’t befit the team that often felt more like a family in the old days. Deep in the future, it doesn’t seem like things are going to change for the better. When we last left off, the veteran Titans decided they were going to start a school for young heroes. But in the future, the school has been destroyed and many of the Titans are already dead—including Wallace West. The survivors, including Emiko, Crush, Nightwing, and Cyborg and Beast Boy (who have been fused together keeping them both alive) are trying to pick up the pieces. Raven is caught in an ongoing battle between demons, and Nightwing and Starfire clearly have some serious bad blood between them. Overall, not bright times.

The biggest problem for this series is that it not only starts us in the middle of a storyline, but it jumps back and forth between two timelines. The heroes are keeping another prisoner in their cells, there’s some kid dressed up as Red X (who was apparently an alter-ego of Dick’s at some point in the past), and most of the new kids (some of whom are already dead before the main story even begins) are ciphers with names like “Tommy Tubular.” It’s not a bad concept for a series—it may actually be one of the better directions for the Titans in a few years—and some of the older characters are fairly compelling. The problem is, it’s setting up a new status quo and then undermining it from the start. How are we supposed to invest in the new “Freshman class” if we already know they’re doomed to die in a horrible explosion? Rafa Sandoval’s art is strong, but this doesn’t feel like it’s gotten as far away from the troubled history of the Teen Titans as it needs to for a fresh start.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



