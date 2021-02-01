GeekDad Daily Deal: TourBox Neo – The Ultimate Controller for Creators

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Get more control of your work with today’s Daily Deal, TourBox Neo – The Ultimate Controller for Creators. This intuitive device integrates with all the major drawing, video, and audio-editing software to free you from having to constantly be opening pull-downs and menu items. It’s compatible with both Mac and Windows, and it comes with everything you need to gets started fast. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

And, be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 011418 camping gear international travel power adapter

Geek Daily Deals Jan. 13, 2018: Sale on Coleman Camping Gear; International Travel Power Adapter w/ USB

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: 1Voice Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds 2.0

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deals: Speedy 50W 5-Port USB Charger

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *