GeekDad Daily Deal: Portable Heated Ice Scraper

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Make quick work of clearing icy windshields with today’s Daily Deal, a Portable Heated Ice Scraper. This genius combination of heat and, well, scraper makes clearing ice and snow off your vehicle easier and quicker. It’s equipped with a non-slip handle and a long cable that plugs into your car’s power port. The idea is brilliantly simple; I wish I’d come up with it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

Daily Deals 052017

Get a Dual USB 3 Quick Charger 12V Plug Or a 11,000mAh Battery for $16 – Daily Deals!

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Daily Deal: LimeLens Universal Smartphone Camera Lens Set

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: WordPress Mega Bundle

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *