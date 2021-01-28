Geek Daily Deals January 28 2021: Samsung 250GB Solid State Drive for $48

Need to update the storage on your laptop? Get this 250GB SSD for just $48 today ! Or go bigger: 500GB for $85!

SAMSUNG 970 EVO Plus SSD 250GB – M.2 NVMe Interface Internal Solid State Drive with V-NAND Technology (MZ-V7S250B/AM):

INNOVATIVE V-NAND TECHNOLOGY: Powered by Samsung V-NAND Technology, the 970 EVO Plus SSD’s NVMe interface (PCIe Gen 3.0 x4 NVMe 1.3) offers enhanced bandwidth, low latency, and power efficiency ideal for tech enthusiasts, high end gamers, and 4K & 3D content designers

BREAKTHROUGH READ WRITE SPEEDS: Sequential read and write performance levels of up to 3,500MB/s and 3,300MB/s, respectively; Random Read (4KB, QD32): Up to 600,000 IOPS Random Read. Operating Temperature-0 – 70 ℃ Operating Temperature

PERFORMANCE OPTIMIZATION AND DATA SECURITY: Seamless cloning and file transfers with Samsung Magician Software, the ideal SSD management solution for performance optimization and data security with automatic firmware updates

SUPERIOR HEAT DISSIPATION: Samsung’s Dynamic Thermal Guard automatically monitors and maintains optimal operating temperatures to minimize performance drops

5-YEAR LIMITED WARRANTY: 5-year limited warranty or 600 TBW (Terabytes Written). Power consumption (Idle) – Max. 30 mW * Actual power consumption may vary depending on system hardware & configuration. Voltage – 3.3 V ± 5 % Allowable voltage

