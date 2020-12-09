Review- ′Norse Mythology Issue #3: The Master Builder′

Writer: Neil Gaiman, P. Craig Russell Artist: Piotr Kowalski Colorist: Lovern Kindzierski Cover Artist: David Mack

Norse Mythology Issue #3 continues displaying the best tales of the same name by Neil Gaiman.

In this issue Thor is off, fighting monsters.

When a stranger comes suggesting he can build a wall for them, the gods of Asgard don′t really know what to do. However, under the advice of Loki, they decide that a high wall might be a good idea. It can protect them from the Ice giants, for a start, and others who might want to attack their home.

The master builder wants three things in return: Freya, the sun, and the moon.

Now, Loki has convinced everyone that this mysterious man might be able to start the foundations of the wall, but, crucially, that he might fail in accomplishing everything else. Therefore, there′s no harm in promising him these precious things, and they might get a wall entirely for free in return. However, Freya is NOT pleased, neither would you, if they offered your hand in marriage without consent…

So when the stranger keeps up the good work and starts building the wall faster than they can imagine, Freya asks for Loki′s head in return for her hand in marriage to the Master Builder.

Will Loki accept defeat and let Freya get her revenge? We shall have to wait for the next issue to find out… One thing is for sure though, he does get creative under stressful situations, that’s one of Loki’s main traits.

′Norse Mythology Issue # 3′ is on sale December 9, 2020.

Genre: Fantasy

Publication Date: December 09, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; Ongoing

Price: $3.99

UPC: 7 61568 00672 8 00321

Featured image by P. Craig Russell, all images belong to Dark Horse Comics

