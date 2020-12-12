GeekDad Daily Deal: HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Listen to your tunes at full volume while everyone sleeps around you with the HomeSpot Dual Stream Bluetooth Audio Transmitter. Today’s Daily Deal delivers high-quality audio via Bluetooth from your stereo, TV, or other audio sources. Input can be in the form of a 3.5mm audio jack, RCA for analog audio, or TOSLINK optical cable. And if you want to share the experience, no problem; the HomeSpot will connect with a second Bluetooth headset. Check out more details by clicking the link above. 

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: Extreme XL Bluetooth Speaker

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deals: Hiku Mobile Shopping List

Darren Blankenship
Geek Daily Deals 022620 aukey gaming headphones

Geek Daily Deals February 26, 2020: Aukey PC Gaming Headset with 7.1 Virtual Surround and Retractable Mic for $15 With Our Secret Code!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *