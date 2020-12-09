GeekDad Daily Deal: 1-Year Subscription to IPVanish VPN

With all of the hackers, services, and governments out there trying to get a look at your personal data, you need to be secure and unnoticed. Well, stay anonymous online with today’s Daily Deal, a 1-Year Subscription to IPVanish VPN. IPVanish VPN sends everything through encrypted tunnels, keeps no logs, and doesn’t throttle your bandwidth. And, they boast over 40,000 shared IPs, more than 1,600 VPN servers, and 75-plus connection locations. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

