Geek Daily Deals December 21 2020: Last-Minute Stocking Stuffer – Novelty Socks for $7

Still available in time for Christmas, get the socks that tell everyone what you need for just $7 a pair today !

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

Get it for $7 today!

Lavley – If You Can Read This Bring Me Novelty Socks – Funny Dress Socks For Men and Women

BACON SOCKS THAT MAKE YOU LAUGH OUT LOUD: Men and women say our colorful and comfortable Bacon socks make the best gifts because they get laughs fast. These funny socks are sure to spread joy and get a lot of positive reactions. The design features bacon and pigs with a funny message printed on the bottom: “If You Can Read This, Bring Me Some Bacon.” Printed with a non-slip ink that lets you go shoeless on smooth floors and get more laughs and comments at the office, or your next party.

ONE SIZE FITS MOST: Fits most men US size 6-13 feet and most women US size 7 and up.

THE BEST WHITE ELEPHANT GIFT EVER: These bacon-themed socks for men and women are the perfect stocking stuffer gift idea for anyone with a playful personality and appreciative of a good gag gift. In fact, customers who’ve bought these socks as white elephant gifts for men or women rave about how many people fight over them during the gift swap. These socks also make a great gift for birthdays, Father’s Day and other special occasions.

PREMIUM KNIT SOCKS DESIGNED FOR BACON LOVERS: These fun socks were created with passion to avoid the sloppy edges and fraying found on other novelty socks. The premium fabric ensures they will hold up for years of wears and washes without fading, while remaining soft, comfortable and well fitting.

LUXURIOUS COMFORT: These novelty socks are made from a super soft blend of 5% elastic, 10% spandex, and 85% cotton, which allow them to comfortably stretch. With one touch you’ll notice how these socks gently hug your legs and feet without slouching or bunching.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



