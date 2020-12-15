Geek Daily Deals 121520 trekking game

Geek Daily Deals December 15 2020: Mensa-Selected Family-Friendly Game ‘Trekking the National Parks’ for $42

Ken Denmead

Get the delightful and educational game ‘Trekking the National Parks,’ selected by Mensa and a Parents’ Choice, for just $42 Today!

Trekking The National Parks: The Award-Winning Family Board Game (Second Edition):

  • Best-Selling & Award-Winning National Parks Game: Winner Of The Mensa And Parent’s Choice Award, check out what our customers have to say in the reviews
  • Created By National Parks Enthusiasts: Parents who had traveled to every single National Park worked together with their board game designer son and created a game to inspire others and help families share their love of the National Parks in a fun way
  • Fun + Educational: The perfect recipe for a family game night! Appeals to a wide range of people: outdoor lovers, board game players and gift givers. One of the top educational board games for families
  • Share The Joy Of The National Parks: A game that helps share the amazing memories of your visits. While the game is being played, be sure to reminisce about your visits
  • Simple, Elegant Rules: Easy to understand for older children, teens, families, grandparents, and everyone in between!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

