Parry Gripps the Holidays

The novelty song is a staple of the music industry, going back further than I can even fathom. For our purposes, let’s use “The Twist.” The song was first released by Hank Ballard (as a B-side of a 45) in 1958. 18-year-old Chubby Checker’s version two years later rocketed the song into popular consciousness. In 1962, the song returned to Number 1 – the only time that’s ever happened in Billboard Hot 100 history. The song also pigeonholed Chubby as a novelty maestro and he returned to the well dozens of times, including “Let’s Twist Again” in 1962, “L-82” in 1982, a mashup with the Fat Boys in 1988, and a country version in the 1990s.

Children’s recording artist Parry Gripp has dropped Jingle Burgers for December consumers. Parry is double-dipping on the success of his earworm of delirium, “It’s Raining Tacos,” with a holiday-inspired “It’s Raining Tacos (For Christmas).” It’s not much of a stretch to expect SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live to pound all flavor out of the number during this festive season.

This is not an all-inclusive, check-off-the-denominations holiday collection. Virtually every song contains the word “Christmas,” not that there’s anything wrong with that. Similar to a rapper marking his territory when he breaks rhymes, Parry has cast a pretty determined net. The three songs without the “C” word are “Jingle Burgers” (which hews pretty closely to “Raining Tacos”), as well as “Pancakes We Have Cooked On High” (think ‘Angels We Have Heard On High’ with ‘yummy yummy yummy’ chorus) and “Pirate Santa Claus,” which brings me full circle as far as rapping goes.

I’m not raining on Parry’s parade. He promises 100% ridiculous holiday fun. If you’re consumed with his special brand of infectious novelties, then here’s another dozen thumbs up (including release-closer “Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas Christmas”). Merry Jingle Burgers for all, and to all, a festive twist.

Get Jingle Burgers from Parry’s website, Apple Music, and Amazon.

Here is the new video for “Raining Tacos (for Christmas)”:

