Kickstarter Alert: NextMaker Box – Learn Coding at Home with Fun STEAM Projects [#ad]

Are you ready to get your kids into making amazing projects that incorporate electronics, robotics, and coding? The folks at NextMaker Box are our with a Kickstarter campaign for their monthly STEM kits boxes that will deliver up to a year’s-worth of projects that will keep them enthralled and educated.

School closed? Stuck at home? There’s no need to put your child’s education on hold! Unleash your 7-12-year-old’s creativity and equip them with the skills of the future with engaging build projects and self-paced online coding courses – delivered right to your door every month! There’re many coding classes for kids. There’re some STEM boxes, too. But very few combine real-world robotics and programming concepts with tangible, interactive technology for limitless, open-ended creativity. Build robots, game controllers, smart home devices….the options are endless! We’re constantly adding to our project line-up so your child will never run out of projects as they level up. Not only will they develop life-long skills – they’ll be excited by the possibilities of technology as they see their hard work pay off.

Each NextMaker Box contains a new project. It provides everything you need to learn in an engaging way – including hardware, software and the curriculum. Every NextMaker Box includes motors, sensors, mechanical parts, and raw materials to create, learn, play, and spark the fires of passion for technology. Included is 3-hour standard-aligned online coding courses and interactive, step-by-step coding activities to help keep kids on track. Upon completion of three month’s NextMaker projects, kids can participate in the MakeX Spark global competition, to share their creations with kids around the globe, and win the Young Engineer/Young Designer Awards.

The campaign is very flexible. You can just go for the first box, at an early-bird price of $39. However, subscribing to more boxes saves money, while delivering even more fun and learning. The early-bird price for 4 boxes is $99, and if you want to go all-in for 12 boxes, and a full year of STEM content, the $389 price means each box only costs $32!

NextMaker Box comes with standard-aligned online coding courses each month. Your child will follow visual, step-by-step classes to solve coding challenges, build their projects, and learn complex concepts at their own pace. Online activities are divided into these modules:

Build Projects -Step-by-step instructions on how to assemble each NextMaker Box project.

Learn to Code -Clear, structured, CSTA standard-aligned courses with animated content to teach key coding concepts.

Engaging Cartoons – Fun but educational cartoons provide visual elaborations and help children grasp complex STEAM concepts.

Coding Activities – Kids will dive into coding activities in the block-based coding platform, mBlock. A built-in feedback system checks their code for errors and provides tips, making sure the learning experience is entirely self-driven.

The NextMaker Box campaign is now live on Kickstarter, and the project is already fully-funded. If you choose the monthly option, you should have the first box in time to make it a special holiday gift!

