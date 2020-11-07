GeekDad Daily Deal: The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle

Whether you’re in it for serious applications or just as a hobby, today’s Daily Deal, the Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle, is a great way to learn all the ins-and-outs of developing robotics or hardware-related implementations. This bundle of fifteen courses starts with an overview of essentials in Raspberry Pi and builds from there. Make coding and hardware work together in various projects and, ultimately, curate your knowledge of robotics and peripherals. There’s a whole lot here, so to find out more click the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



