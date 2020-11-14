Geek Daily Deals November 14 2020: 5 ‘Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths’ Decks On Sale!

Pick up all five Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander Decks and get 20 foil legendary creatures for $100!
A perfect holiday gift for the MTG player in your life: Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander Decks | All 5 Decks | 20 Foil Legendary Creatures (C74210000) :
- Choose from 15 fierce Commanders from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) to lead your decks to victory—10 legendary creatures and 5 Commander and monster pairs that share a magical bond.
- Commander is a Magic: The Gathering (MTG) multiplayer format where alliances are formed, friends are betrayed, and grudges are repaid with a vengeance.
- Dive right in to MTG Commander with these ready-to-play decks, desiged to be fun and powerful, with 71 cards printed here for the first time.
- Start a game night right out of the box. Grab your friends, try out the decks, then swap for round two—play them all to find your favorite!
- Collect all five Commander Decks from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) in this bundle—Arcane Maelstrom, Enhanced Evolution, Ruthless Regiment, Symbiotic Swarm, and TImeless Wisdom.
- Battle your way through the plane of Ikoria with monster-themed mechanics that grow your creatures, build your bond, and crush your opponents.
