Geek Daily Deals 111420 magic ikoria cards

Geek Daily Deals November 14 2020: 5 ‘Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths’ Decks On Sale!

Daily Deal
Ken Denmead

Pick up all five Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander Decks and get 20 foil legendary creatures for $100!

GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.

A perfect holiday gift for the MTG player in your life: Magic The Gathering Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths Commander Decks | All 5 Decks | 20 Foil Legendary Creatures (C74210000) :

Get it for $100 today!

  • Choose from 15 fierce Commanders from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) to lead your decks to victory—10 legendary creatures and 5 Commander and monster pairs that share a magical bond.
  • Commander is a Magic: The Gathering (MTG) multiplayer format where alliances are formed, friends are betrayed, and grudges are repaid with a vengeance.
  • Dive right in to MTG Commander with these ready-to-play decks, desiged to be fun and powerful, with 71 cards printed here for the first time.
  • Start a game night right out of the box. Grab your friends, try out the decks, then swap for round two—play them all to find your favorite!
  • Collect all five Commander Decks from Ikoria: Lair of Behemoths (IKO) in this bundle—Arcane Maelstrom, Enhanced Evolution, Ruthless Regiment, Symbiotic Swarm, and TImeless Wisdom.
  • Battle your way through the plane of Ikoria with monster-themed mechanics that grow your creatures, build your bond, and crush your opponents.

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Related Posts

GeekDad Daily Deal: The MondoHub Master USB Hub

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Academy: Mastering Python

Darren Blankenship

GeekDad Daily Deal: MOS Cable Organizer

Darren Blankenship