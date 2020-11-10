Geek Daily Deals November 10 2020: Big Sale on ‘Star Wars’ Gear – ‘I Am Your Father’ Shirt for $14!

There’s a whole bunch of ‘Star Wars’ toys and clothes on sale today. Get this ‘I Am Your Father’ shirt for $14!
GEEKDAD AND GEEKMOM RECEIVE A SMALL AFFILIATE BONUS FROM EACH SALE.
Star Wars Men’s Officially Licensed Tees for Dad:
- 100% Cotton
- Made in the USA and Imported
- Pull On closure
- Machine Wash
- Officially licensed, father’s day, dad’s birthday, tees for dad, graphic apparel
- Printed in the USA, eco-friendly inks, machine wash inside out
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.