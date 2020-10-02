Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 2, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 2, 2020. There aren’t a lot of stories this week, but the ones we have are pretty big.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Jonathan Liu reviewed Aliens: Bug Hunt and Calico.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Will James played Hero Quest and Star Wars Hoth Ice Planet Adventure Game.

Jonathan played Calico, Gudetama, Aliens: Bug Hunt, Clank! Adventuring Party, and The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine.

Robin Brooks played Marvel Champions and Necromunda.

Michael Pistiolas played Harry Potter: Hogwart’s Battle, Zoowaboo, and Marvel Champions.

Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



