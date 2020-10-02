Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for the Week Ending October 2, 2020

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending October 2, 2020. There aren’t a lot of stories this week, but the ones we have are pretty big.
Gaming News
- Renegade Games announced this week that they are expanding their relationship with Hasbro, allowing them to develop and release games under IPs licensed by the toy and game giant. Renegade has already released their Power Rangers: Heroes of the Grid title, but will now be designing games from G.I. Joe, Transformers, and My Little Pony. According to the press release, these properties will focus on roleplaying and deck-building games and will start hitting shelves in 2021.
- Thunderbox Interactive is going to be sending a physical copy of Tsuro to the player with the highest score each week on their digital version of the game. Tsuro is our featured image this week.
- CMON has announced that they are bringing the popular videogame The Last of Us to the tabletop world. The initial announcement is sparse on details, but we will share more as we get information.
- GeekDad-approved Unmatched is expanding to Sunnydale with the upcoming release of Unmatched: Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The game is now available for preorder and should be available sometime this month.
- Pandasaurus is taking preorders for a variety of their upcoming titles, including 2020 Kinderspiel de Jahres nominee Robots, Gods Love Dinosaurs, and Ohanami.
- If you have some time on your hands and want a project, Board Game Atlas has a cool post with instructions on how to make pathogen markers for the original Pandemic so that they match the art on the cards.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Aliens: Bug Hunt and Calico.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Will James played Hero Quest and Star Wars Hoth Ice Planet Adventure Game.
- Jonathan played Calico, Gudetama, Aliens: Bug Hunt, Clank! Adventuring Party, and The Crew: Quest for Planet Nine.
- Robin Brooks played Marvel Champions and Necromunda.
- Michael Pistiolas played Harry Potter: Hogwart’s Battle, Zoowaboo, and Marvel Champions.
- Z. played Dungeons & Dragons.