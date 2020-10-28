GeekDad Daily Deal: High Definition Monocular Telescope

With 50×60 magnification today’s Daily Deal, the High Definition Monocular Telescope, lets you see everything from bird watching and sporting events more clearly and in greater detail. It works as either a hand-held monocular telescope or as a telephoto attachment on your cell phone to get great shots. Coated optics, a BAK4 prism, and a small, light-weight form factor make it a serious choice for the outdoor enthusiast. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



