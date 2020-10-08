GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Pack of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Buckets

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

Keep your little ghosts and ghouls safe this Halloween with today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Pack of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Buckets. These colorful buckets hold candy while they flash out the presence of little ones on streets and sidewalks. When turned on, the built-in LEDs light up in three modes: flashing fast, slow, or constantly on. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 073118 double bananagrams

Geek Daily Deals Jul. 31, 2018: ‘Double Bananagrams Game Set for $16

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 050318 refurbished echo dash buttons

Geek Daily Deals May. 3, 2018: Refurbished 1st Gen Echo for $65; 99-Cent Dash Button Sale

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 091220 refurbished ring doorbell pro

Geek Daily Deals September 12 2020: Refurbished Ring Doorbell Pro for $95!

Ken Denmead

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *