GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Pack of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Buckets

Keep your little ghosts and ghouls safe this Halloween with today’s Daily Deal, a 3-Pack of Halloween Light Up Trick-or-Treat Buckets. These colorful buckets hold candy while they flash out the presence of little ones on streets and sidewalks. When turned on, the built-in LEDs light up in three modes: flashing fast, slow, or constantly on. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



