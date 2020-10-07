Geek Links: Jeff Bridges Illustrates ‘Daddy Daughter Day’

Geek Links are cool stories that we’ve found elsewhere on the internet that we think our readers will love too. Click through to read:

An invitation to Celebrate Daddy Daughter Day. Jeff Bridges is an actor, photographer and painter. He is also a musician and sculptor, and a husband and a father. Now he’s taking the role of illustrator of the children’s book Daddy Daughter Day, written by his eldest daughter, Isabelle Bridges-Boesch. Together, they have created a graphic novel celebrating imagination and a day entirely dedicated to fathers and their daughters.

The hardcover children’s book, published by Dark Horse Comics is available since October 7, 2020, ahead of National Father Daughter Day, October 11, 2020.

