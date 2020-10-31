Geek Daily Deals October 31 2020: 25% Off Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave

Get the playset we all would have wanted as a kid – the Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave for just $125 today!
Fisher-Price Imaginext DC Super Friends Super Surround Batcave, interactive Batman playset with lights, sounds and 5 exclusive figures :
- Immersive Batcave playset with 200+ sounds & phrases, dual speakers and interactive multi-color lights
- Playset includes mission control center with 8 activation points, working Bat-Signal, spinning Batsuit vault, helipad, 3 jail cells, elevator and climbing wall
- Over 2 1/2 feet tall and 4 feet wide, this extra-large playset is sized for big-time battles (and it folds for storage!)
- Playset comes with 13 accessories and 5 exclusive Imaginext figures, including Batman, Robin, The Joker, Catwoman and Mr. Freeze
- A must-have gift for preschool crime-fighters ages 3-8 years
