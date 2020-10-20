Geek Daily Deals 102020 nixplay digital frame

Geek Daily Deals October 20 2020: Nixplay 10.1-inch Digital Frame for Family Image Sharing for $115

Ken Denmead

Get the best holiday family gift – share family photos with relatives’ frames just by email or app; 10.1-inch fram for just $115 today!

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame 10.1 Inch, Share Moments Instantly via E-Mail or App:

Previously reviewed on GeekDad – we’re still using ours!

Get it for $115 today!

  • GIFT THE TOP-SELLING FRAME AND STAY CONNECTED: Share photos and videos from your phone or by email to the Nixplay frame, wherever it is; A great gift for new parents, grandparents, newlyweds, college kids or families separated by distance
  • SHARE PHOTOS AND VIDEO (UP TO 15 SEC.) PRIVATELY, SAFELY: Send photos and photo playlists to your loved ones’ frames and invite others to share pictures to your frame; Create a photo-sharing network for your family that’s private, secure, and GDPR and CCPA-compliant
  • MANAGE THE FRAME USING YOUR PHONE: The Nixplay App for iOS and Android gives you full control over your frame; Connect to Google Photos to ensure your frame is always up to date; Dropbox, Facebook and Instagram also supported from website
  • A WALL-MOUNTABLE SMART FRAME THAT IS TRULY SMART: 1280×800 HD IPS display auto adjusts to portrait or landscape placement; Motion sensor turns the frame on/off automatically; Works with Amazon Alexa, just ask for the playlist you want
  • SUPPORT WHEN YOU NEED IT: Our Customer Service team is here to help should you have questions about your Nixplay Smart Frame; We have hundreds of thousands of happy customers, and we want to do everything we can to make you happy with your frame

