Book Review: ‘Lego with Dad’

It’s time to get your totes of bricks out, folks. The latest book from RockyNook, Lego with Dad, is here to inspire you and your small kid(s) in your quest to spend more meaningful time with your kids. Read on for answers to the questions you might have about this book.

Is It Just For Dads?

Not at all! The only gender-based factor of this book is that the author is a dad. Nothing in the content of the book promotes LEGO as being for “boys” in the slightest. In fact, many chapters feature a Family Spotlight, showcasing boys, girls, moms, and dads.

Do I Need To Buy More LEGO Kits to Use This Book?

Absolutely not. The author builds most things with the parts from two kits. The first is the LEGO Classic Large Creative Brick Box (10698), which features a large collection of colors and design elements. Most notably, this isn’t a kit. It’s just a massive number of pieces (790 pieces) for a low price ($39.99 on Amazon a the time of this post). The other kit he uses is the LEGO Bricks on a Roll (10715) kit, which is basically a booster pack of wheels, gears, tires, and axles mixed with a variety of bricks in different colors and shapes. If you don’t have these kits, and/or don’t want to buy them, no worries! Most things can be adapted to a simpler form without too much trouble.

What is the Recommended Age Range?

Builds in the book range from extremely basic to fairly advanced. I would say that most veteran LEGO builders will have seen most techniques used in this book, especially if they’ve built many of the Creator kits which emphasize using pieces in unusual ways. The Cable Car build, however, is unlike any other Cable Car build I’ve seen. Kids moving on from Duplo will get a lot from this book, as will parents looking for inspiration on what to build with their kids. For those wanting to toy around with gears and the like, this is also a good instruction and inspiration book for you.

Any Downsides?

There is a flipside to some of these perks. Namely, because the author expects you to be using the bricks you already have, none of the builds have step-by-step instructions. The instructions are move overview-based, so you can use the pieces you have, but if you have the exact pieces the author uses in his examples, you’ll still have to figure out how each piece fits in. This is helped by the fact that the pictures reflect the likely scenario that your bricks are all different colors, so it’s easy to see individual pieces.

Final Thoughts

LEGO with Dad is a great book for those unsure of how to move their kids to LEGO from the more limiting Duplo or just want some interesting examples for inspiration. If you’re unsure of the book, you can check out the author’s YouTube page LEGO Family.

Note: As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases through links to Amazon.

