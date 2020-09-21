Mista Cookie Jar and Father Goose’s East/West Coast Kid Hop Connection

East Coast and West Coast rap fans unite! Children’s music stars Mista Cookie Jar (Los Angeles) and Father Goose (NYC) are back with new releases just in time for back to remote learning.

On his fourth original CD, Don’t Gotta Be Cool, Mista Cookie Jar is back with nine (relatively) new tracks. Some of these saw daylight over the past few years, as CJ slipped them out under the radar with his collaborative partners. “Serotonin” received nice airplay on SiriusXM’s Kids Place Live. Fellow Filipino-American kids artist Little Miss Ann guests on “Halo-Halo,” Father Goose drops some Jamaican hooks for “Free Bubbles,” Minnesota is in the house with Uncle Dox for “Chillin’,” and Grammy winner Secret Agent 23 Skidoo trades vocals on the finale, “Rock This World.”

Mista CJ keeps evolving, a difficult feat in the children’s music sphere, especially in the era of coronavirus. Grab Don’t Gotta Be Cool from Bandcamp, Amazon, and Spotify. On the East Coast, Father Goose has dropped two new projects. The first branches out his “brand” as a family musician and features his son, Irie Goose, on Stop Da Bullying. The EP sports a video of the same name (below). At the same time, Goose drops another EP of his own, somberly titled, Life. Like Mista Cookie Jar, Life also features a Grammy winner, in this case Lucy Kalantari , as well as Goose regulars Danni Ai , Tricia Lynn, Irie Goose, David Allan Rivera , and Etcetera . When Father Goose returns to the performance stage, newcomers will realize that his shows heavily focus on family. There’s good reason for this—Goose first came into prominence through his association with Dan Zanes . Now he is returning the favor, paying it forward by bringing together different cultures. Life musically celebrates how we live by singing and dancing in the dog days of summer, with tracks like “Lemonade & Sunshine” until we can all together “Come Again.” What a life indeed.

Here is the video for “Stop Da Bullying”:

https://www.youtube.com/embed/U_M33TDNPUY

