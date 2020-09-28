GeekDad Daily Deal: Extreme XL Bluetooth Speaker

Help bring boomboxes into the 21st century with today’s Daily Deal, the Extreme XL Bluetooth Speaker. Smaller and easier to carry than the ones of yester-year this powerful Bluetooth will put out all the noise… I mean sound… you want to share with the neighbors. It’s built tough and water resistant, but like their older counterparts I wouldn’t go jumping into pools with it. It runs for two to four hours on a charge and can easily be recharged for further societal annoyance. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

