Geek Daily Deals September 29 2020: AUKEY White Noise Generator for $19 With Our Secret Code!

Ensure a sound sleep for your little ones (or you!) with this white noise generator for $18 with a coupon and our secret code!

White Noise Machine with Night Light for Sleeping, Gladle Portable Sleep Sound Therapy with 24 Natural Soothing Sounds, Timer & Memory for Babies, Kids and Adults:

24 Non-Looping Soothing Sleep Sounds: Gladle white noise machine has 7 white noise, 7 fan sounds and 10 relaxing natural sounds. The sleep sound rhythm helps you fall asleep quickly. Designed to mimic the natural environment, the sound machine can provide the most relaxing experience possible.

White and Amber Night Light: It has 2 dimming light modes-amber (sleep aid) light mode, warm white light mode. Simply pat the touch area to turn on /off the light you need. The unique amber light can give you the most relaxing atmosphere. It is perfect for sleeping, feeding, even reading especially for new moms.

Great for Privacy and Concentration: Our Gladle sound machine can cover up conversations making it perfect for office privacy. Built-in headphone jack, it offers a personal and comfortable space in public.

Timer & Memory Function: Our white noise machine has 30, 60, and 90 mins auto-off timer settings. Our sleep machine can memorize the brightness you set last time automatically , you don’t need to repeat adjusting the brightness.

Compact and Portable: Our Gladle sleep sound machine is small and lightweight. Its compact and portable design easily fits into your purse, bag or suitcase, making it easy to bring your sleep sounds with you wherever you go. It is the perfect choice for home, office and travel.

Get it for just $18 today when you use the instant coupon plus our secret code DMC4NHLQ!

