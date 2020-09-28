Geek Daily Deals September 28 2020: Dynamo Lab Science Kit With 21 Experiments for $20 Today!

Learn & Climb Science Kit for Kids – 21 Experiments Science Set, Hours of Fun:

21 Mind Blowing Experiments – The science kit for kids has 21 exciting and interesting activities including; create your own lava lamp, creative crystals and of course volcano science kit the favorite of every child.

All inclusive – This 24 piece kids science kit includes everything you need besides common household items. ( like eggs oil & water) All the chemicals, ingredients and apparatus that is required to create more than 20 experiments are included and neatly packed!

Child Friendly– The detailed clear color manual and online demonstration videos will teach your children to complete the science experiments with easy to follow step-by step instructions. All ingredients included are safe and child friendly.

Learning Through Play– The kit allows your young scientist to explore, learn & have great fun with their very own science set. Because of the number of amazing science experiments for kids your children will have many hours of educational hands on stem learning.