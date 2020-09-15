Geek Daily Deals September 15 2020: AUKEY USB Quick Charger for $9 With Our Secret Code!

Charge your QC 3.0-capable devices to 80% in just 35 minutes with AUKEY’s Quick Charger for just $9 today with our secret code!

AUKEY USB Wall Charger Quick Charge 3.0, Qualcomm Certified Fast Charger 18W:

【Fast Charging】Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 technology recharges compatible devices up to 80% in just 35 minutes. 4x faster charging speeds than conventional chargers

【Extensive Compatibility】 Adaptively charge almost any USB-powered device including Android and Apple

【Lightweight Design】 Just 52 grams / 1.83 ounces in weight, this compact USB wall charger easily slips into your backpack and charges your gadgets wherever you go

【Safety Features】Built-in safeguards protect against excessive current, overcharging, and overheating

【Package Contents】AUKEY PA-T9 USB Turbo Charger, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card

Get one for just $9 today when you use secret code LXLPWSNO!

