Review – Legion of Super-Heroes #8: All-Star Artists

Legion of Super-Heroes #8 – Brian Michael Bendis, Writer; Evan “Doc” Shaner, Jeff Lemire, Dustin Nguyen, Joelle Jones, Michael Avon Oeming, Liam Sharp, Andre Lima Araujo, Sanford Greene, Cully Hamner, Yanick Paquette, Dan Hipp, David Mack, Darick Robertson; Dan Jurgens/Norm Rapmund, Bilquis Evely, Fabio Moon, Michael Allred, Ryan Sook/Wade Von Grawbadger, Alex Maleev, John Timms, Duncan Rouleau, Artists; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: When Brian Michael Bendis wants to do something unique on his titles, he doesn’t hold back. So when he wanted to celebrate the Legion of Super-Heroes with an art-jam issue, he didn’t just get five or ten artists – he got twenty, picking them from every corner of the comic book world from DC legends to indie names just starting to break out. Every artist takes on one page of his script (or a double-page spread, in two cases) but this isn’t an anthology. It’s actually a pretty straightforward story that takes place immediately after last issue’s cliffhanger, which saw Ultra Boy’s evil father attack and demand to take the Legion into custody for trial on his world. That’s a bit complicated, because the Legion are subject to United Planets law – but Rimbor seceded and is claiming jurisdiction. This should be settled diplomatically and – oh, who am I kidding, it’s going to be settled with punching.

The script is a little scattered, with the first half being heavily devoted to flashbacks to various origin stories of Legionnaires, ranging from Princess Projectra to more obscure ones. But then it slowly segues into the present day, as various Legionnaires get their turn against the dictator of Ribor, with Timber Wolf and Ferro Lad showing off the most in excellent one-page scenes by Darick Robertson and Mike Allred respectively. But the issue sort of peters out, with the head of the United Planets not being deterred by her son and deciding to hand the Legion over for trial. Next issue, the Trial of the Legion, and I don’t think they’re likely to get a fair shake in the court. Overall, it’s a fun issue that’s a great spotlight for some of the most brilliant artists working in the industry – Jeff Lemire and David Mack in the same issue! But the script isn’t quite up to the level of the murderer’s row of talent here.

