Review — ′Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics’ #6: Two Wonderful Short Tales

Stan Sakai (Author, Artist, Cover Artist) Ronda Pattison (Colorist)

Usagi Yojimbo #6 decides to change tack and take in the scenery: we get not one but two wonderful renditions of small battles, defeated crooks, and a new potential villain, all with the mastery Sakai has us accustomed to.

First, we have “A Quiet Meal.” In its truest sense. The format of 24 pages that we usually have allowed the author to use 12 of those pages to tell one short story and 12 pages to tell another. In this first one, Usagi is quietly minding his own business, intent on enjoying his meal. However, a bunch of thugs are loudly expressing their intention of having a riot, and they are throwing everybody out except, of course, for Usagi. Once they menacingly approach him, you know it will not end well for them.

The second story, “Blind Sword Pig,” has Usagi encounter a famous rogue character: a blind pig who takes advantage of his wonderful nose to sense approaching dangers, and that can “see” so well with it that he is a fearsome fighter.

As he has destroyed many a village before him, Usagi confronts him and offers to take him peacefully to the authorities. Unable to accept, they face off in battle, but, in a true ninja move, Usagi disarms his opponent most thoroughly.

I hope we still have tons of these stories to come. I cherish each one because they are true classics.

This series is collecting the original early issues of Usagi Yojimbo in full color.

Usagi Yojimbo Color Classics # 6 is on sale in August 2020.

AVAILABLE: August 2020

IMPRINT: IDW

PAGE COUNT: 32

COLOR: FC

DIAMOND CODE: APR200802

Featured image by Stan Sakai, all images belong to IDW Comics

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



