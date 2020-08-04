Lokai Bracelets: Bringing the Disney Magic

Lokai bracelets are one of my new favorite accessories. Their beach vibe goes with anything I wear, they don’t interfere with my wrists while I’m typing, and I can feel good knowing they donate a portion of their profits to over a dozen charities.

What makes them special are two unique beads. One white bead which holds water from Mt. Everest, the highest point on earth. One black bead which holds mud from the Dead Sea, the lowest point on earth. The idea is the white bead reminds you to stay humble when you are at your highest and the black bead reminds you to remain hopeful when you hit a low.

What makes Lokai as a company special is they give 10% of their net profits back to various charities with every purchase including Alzheimer’s Association, Breast Cancer Awareness, Make-A-Wish, and a dozen others.

Today, Lokai is releasing its latest designs based on popular Disney characters with $1 of each bracelet purchased going to Make-A-Wish, a charity that has seen a hit during this pandemic and having to learn how to grant wishes in a changing world.

Some of the characters you can find in the collection today include Mickey, Minnie, Jack from Nightmare Before Christmas, Buzz Lightyear, Stitch, as well as many others.

Bracelets run between $18 and $22 and come in x-small, small, medium, large, and x-large. Most adults will wear a large.

Pick up your favorite character at Lokai’s website.

Disclaimer: GeekMom received a review sample.

