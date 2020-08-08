GeekDad Daily Deal: 2-Pack of SonicFuel In-Ear Headphones

Daily Deal
Darren Blankenship0

You’ll need four ears to use today’s Daily Deal, a 2-Pack of SonicFuel In-Ear Headphones. But, luckily, you can always gift a pair, keep a set at work, or just keep some for “just in case.” These SonicFuel headphones feature an in-line mic and audio controls built into the cable. And with 8.5mm drivers, you’ll get great sound at a really affordable price. They come in either green or pink, so check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to check GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Related Posts

Geek Daily Deals 071019 dry erase markers

Geek Daily Deals July 10, 2019: 36-Count Box of Expo Dry Erase Markers for Just $20 Today!

Ken Denmead
Geek Daily Deals 052218 refurbished echo plus solar panels

Geek Daily Deals May. 22, 2018: Save $20 on a Refurbished Echo Plus; DIY Power With $100 Solar Panels

Ken Denmead

GeekDad Academy: Complete Beginner’s Guide to iOS Development

Darren Blankenship

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *