WCP: ‘The Old Guard’ – Review

Mitchell Roush0

Summer starts when a big blockbuster drops.

 

Jake + Mitch dive into Netflix’s latest comic book title, The Old Guard. Because when you have a chance to watch immortal mercenaries do their thing, you don’t miss it. Along the way they answer a few questions:

 

  • Is Charlize Theron Hollywood’s most versatile working actress?

  • The Old GuardGreat movie or just meh?

  • Will the assumed sequel change the way we view the first installment?

 

 The guys also reveal where they land in the arena of Harry Potter fandom and dish on launching “Phase II” of the WCP extended universe. True to form, it all makes sense in the end. Either way, The Old Guard delivers a lot of goods and some not-so-goods.

 

HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush 

