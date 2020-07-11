WCP: Most Important Comic Book Movies

What are the most important comic book movies ever made?
Jake + Mitch celebrate 100 episodes by issuing a heartfelt “thank you” to loyal listeners (1:50). Then, they attempt to answer that daunting question (8:00). With four spots up for grabs, the guys debate and make the case for the superhero flicks they believe deserve first-ballot hall of fame status. And, yes, the process is as painful as it sounds.
Along the way they hit a few questions:
-
Is The Dark Knight a perfect film?
-
What does comic book entertainment look like without Superman: The Movie?
-
How do you pick between Black Panther and Spider-Verse?
It’s an exciting time to be alive when watching comics is literally a thing, and now, 100 episodes later, we know what the definitive pantheon of comic book films looks like.
Give a listen, rate, and review!
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 58:58 — 54.0MB)
HOSTS: @ThatJakeOwens + @MitchRoush
Remember, if you review us on Apple Podcasts with your name, we’ll shout you out on an episode.
This episode is sponsored by Mr. Guy: Zombie Hunter!, a new anthology comic featuring undead comedy and gore-splattered action! Find Mr. Guy and the Origins Anthology on Kickstarter now and show your support.