Mondo Delivers Dinos From ‘Jurassic Park’ Into Your Home

Mondo, that Austin-based company that caters to all your pop-culture needs, just sent me a care package containing a few of their Jurassic Park-licensed offerings. Let’s take a look at what showed up on my doorstep…

This vinyl figure is from Mondo’s “Mondoid” line of vinyl toys and brings to life the T-Rex attack from Jurassic Park in cartoon form.

As you can see, the sculpt and paint for the figure are excellent, and it has a lot of fun with the source material.

The Mondoids are a line of vinyl collectible figures from movies, comic books, and videogames designed in a style reminiscent of the “gross-out” toys of the 1980s like Garbage Pail Kids. They have interchangeable heads, so you can have fun with them like below, where I’ve swapped the T-Rex with Jason Voorhees.

The T-Rex retails for $25. Among the several Mondoids available is also a Raptor from Jurassic Park that goes for $20.

Remember those poison-spitting dinos from Jurassic Park? Now you can get one in enamel pin form! This pin from artist Scott C., gives a pop-art take on the Dilophosaurus, and retails for $10. And if you’re a fan of the movie, there are several other enamel pins available, depicting everything from the Jurassic Park logo to the goat.

Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs. Raptors

“Clever Girl.”

That’s what you’ll be saying as you maneuver your raptors across the game board, trying to take out Robert Muldoon and his InGen security team. This 2-player game from Mondo Games and Restoration Games is part of the popular Unmatched series of compatible games, where you can have characters and creatures from movies, literature, and real-life face off against each other. Unmatched: Jurassic Park – InGen vs. Raptors retails for $30.

The Mondo Jurassic Park collection

Everything I discussed here is available from the Mondo store. There are many other Jurassic Park collectibles to be found there as well, including posters, soundtracks, and tiki mugs.

And keep an eye out for my upcoming review of the two latest Unmatched offerings: Jurassic Park – InGen vs. Raptors and Cobble & Fog. How would Sherlock Holmes have fared against those cunning raptors? You’ll soon find out…

Note: Mondo provided these items for evaluation, but had no input into this article.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print



